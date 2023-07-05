Further development planned for Ken Wright Pier

Discussions are under way for further development of the Ken Wright Cruise Ship Pier as the Government position’s Port Antonio to gain a bigger share of the lucrative global tourism market.

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett made the disclosure during a recent Destination Assurance Tour of sections of Portland. He said that while Port Antonio’s harbour cannot accommodate the mega-styled vessels like Falmouth, Montego Bay or Ocho Rios, it has a unique foothold on the smaller boutique ships, plus the luxury yachts, making it “a special destination” for the high-end market.

He noted that the pier experienced its busiest winter season last winter with the arrival of 12 cruise ships carrying more than 5,000 visitors, with an average of 43 yachts arriving per month, including several mega yachts.

“In looking at the Ken Wright Pier, which has been brought back into activity post-COVID, we are very happy to note that it had a record arrival of vessels in the winter that added to the economic well-being of the people in the area. It’s a good signal that the activities at the pier are stepping up and I want to commend the team at the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) and Jamaica Vacations (JAMVAC), who have been working to get the Port Antonio cruise industry back on track,” the minister said.

He said the time is also ripe to fast-track plans to “seriously incorporate” Navy Island into Portland’s tourism product.

Bartlett noted that the Government is committed to the development of Port Antonio and, by extension, the entire parish of Portland.

He pointed to the roads that are currently under construction, which could see that side of the country, leading from the Norman Manley International Airport all the way down to the coastal districts of Boston, Fairy Hill “being the real jewels in the crown”.

“The Government is channelling significant investments into transforming the eastern end of the island. That’s why the Destination Assurance Framework and Strategy (DAFS) is so important. We are preparing the public and stakeholders to all play their part in bringing together a unique and profitable tourism experience for the people of Portland as well as visitors,” Minister Bartlett said.

For her part, Port Manager Donna Samuda-Wilson, noting the growth in cruise-ship arrivals at Ken Wright Pier, said that “before COVID, we did not get more than six vessels and last winter we had 12; so, I think we’re doing very well”.

She further noted that with Port Antonio’s natural beauty and the developments taking place, it could easily become a preferred port of call for cruise ships.