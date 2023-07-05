Gov't to spend $3.1B to replace teachers on leave

The Government has disclosed that it will pay $3.1 billion for substitute teachers to fill temporary vacancies left by teachers who will go on vacation leave for four or eight months this year.

The disclosure was made by Fayval Williams, Minister of Education and Youth during the weekly post-Cabinet press briefing held Wednesday morning at Jamaica House.

“Teachers earn four months of vacation after serving for five years. Teachers also earn eight months of vacation after serving for 10 years,” Williams said.

Williams said this year, approximately 2,300 teachers who are eligible for four or eight months' leave will be taking a break from the classroom.

Last year, at the same time, 1,664 teachers went off on either four months or eight months of vacation leave or retired.

That represents about seven per cent of the cadre of the approximately 25,000 teachers in the public system.

-Ainsworth Morris

