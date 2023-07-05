JOAM to host ‘farming as a business’ conference

The Jamaica Organic Agriculture Movement (JOAM) is to hold the second in the series of their annual ‘Farming as a Business Conference and Workshop’ on Thursday, July 6, under the theme, ‘Building Soil, Building Wealth’ from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Shared Facilities Lecture Hall, University of Technology, Jamaica.

“Our selection of this theme is timely, as we are about to embark on a landmark islandwide soil-fertility project, which was spawned out of last year’s event, recognising the importance of enriching our soil naturally and holistically in an environment which has been affected by global logistical challenges and war,” JOAM said.

The conference’s keynote speaker is internationally acclaimed environmentalist Brando Crespi, founder and executive chair of the Global Biochar Incorporated. His presentation is titled, ‘The Future is Soil’. JOAM said Crespi’s expertise and knowledge of biochar, the third ‘Green Revolution’ and fundamentals of soil will give attendees “much-needed insight”. Some of the other topics he will broach are: creating wealth out of waste, how to start a new organic farm, and upgrading your farm image in the 21st century.

JOAM said its mission is to facilitate the development of a sustainable and economically viable organic agricultural sector, and that “hosting this event will bring us closer to achieving this goal”. It also said it has worked with its farmers to offer training and support in growing crops and livestock organically.

“Farming has always been a business venture, but historically the approach taken by many has not been consistent with this reality, and therefore farmers have not reaped all the financial benefits … We believe in equipping our members with the knowledge to capitalise on the tremendous financial, environmental and health benefits of organic production, while mitigating the effects of climate change and food insecurity,” JOAM explained.