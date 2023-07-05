Man killed on MoBay hip strip identified

The man who was gunned down along Kent Avenue in St James on Tuesday has been identified.

He is 39-year-old taxi operator Marvin Christie, otherwise called 'Bolo', of Crawford Street in Mount Salem.

Reports from the Barnett Street police are that about 12:30 a.m., Christie and another man were sitting on a wall along the popular tourist hip strip when he was ambushed and shot by men travelling in a motor car.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Christie was found lying in blood with multiple gunshot wounds.

The scene was processed and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

- Hopeton Bucknor

