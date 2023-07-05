NWA to undertake $27 million drain cleaning programme in Clarendon

The National Works Agency (NWA) has commenced a comprehensive drain cleaning programme across multiple communities in Clarendon.

It says the initiative, which is being undertaken at a cost of more than $27 million, is aimed at improving the ability of the various storm water systems to assist in mitigating the impact of flooding.

With at least five locations already completed, it is expected to be finalised by the end of July.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, stated that by prioritising the cleaning of critical drains, it demonstrates that proactive steps are being taken to mitigate flooding risks and improve the overall well-being of our communities.

Locations that have already undergone drainage cleaning include Free Town to Four Paths at Cherry Tree Lane; Canaan Heights Drain along the May Pen to Hayes roadway; Four Paths Drain at Bustamante Highway; Denbigh Crescent Drain; and Clarendon Garden Drain.

Approximately 10 other locations are expected to benefit from the programme.

These include Miss Beck Drain in Lionel Town, Coffals Drain, Gayle Drain, Haylesfield Drain, drains in Summerfield as well as drains in Lower Chapelton to Rock River.

