Portland woman in love triangle found guilty for fatally stabbing German woman 40 times

﻿Portland resident 40-year-old Sherine Campbell is to be sentenced in the Portland Circuit Court on October 27 for the murder of 49-year-old German national Ute Soetebier.

The deceased woman was stabbed more than 40 times at her home in Park Mount, Portland, on January 14, 2014.

Following a trial which lasted 12 days, a seven-member jury found Campbell guilty of murder.

The Crown led evidence that the motive for the murder was jealousy because Campbell's boyfriend, 38-year-old Tyrone Nugent, was involved in a common-law relationship with the deceased.

Evidence was led by assistant director of public prosecutions Syleen O'Gilvie that Nugent was involved in a relationship with Campbell since 2011, and after he went to live with the deceased he still maintained an intimate relationship with Campbell.

The scientific evidence was that the deceased's blood was found on the blouse which the accused was wearing at the time of the incident.

The post mortem report revealed that death was due to stab wounds to the neck.

Campbell had admitted to the police that she was at the scene and the deceased had asked her to leave the premises. She also admitted to the police that the knife which was reported to be the murder weapon belonged to her.

In her unsworn statement at the trial, Campbell said it was Nugent who stabbed the deceased.

Nugent went home the night and found the deceased covered in blood outside the house. He immediately made a report to the neighbours and the police and assisted the police to find Campbell.

Nugent was charged with murder and misprision of felony but was freed after Justice Vaughn Smith upheld a no case submission made by defence lawyer Carl McDonald.

Attorney-at-law Michael Jordan represented Campbell.

- Barbara Gayle

