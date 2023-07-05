Public warned to expect delays at hospitals

The Ministry of Health & Wellness is advising that members of the public are to expect a longer than normal wait time at hospitals across Jamaica.

It says this is a result of the increasing number of patients requiring care at Accident & Emergency (A&E) Departments.

The Ministry says it is working with the four Regional Health Authorities responsible for the operation of the island's public hospitals to ensure that the triage system is optimised.

Further, additional customer care personnel are to be deployed in the A&E waiting areas to address the concerns of patients and provide the necessary updates.

The health ministry is asking members of the public to exercise patience during this time and craves their understanding as healthcare professionals work to ensure the best health outcome for all.

