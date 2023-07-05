St Catherine man accused of burglary remanded

A St Catherine man held in relation to the burglary of a house in the community of Greendale in Spanish Town was today remanded when he appeared before the parish court.

Floyd Thomas, who is charged with one count of burglary and two counts of receiving stolen property, was ordered to return to court on July 19.

Allegations are that on June 28, police personnel held Thomas after receiving intelligence.

The court was told that he used a piece of stick to grab items through the windows of the house.

He was reportedly held with a smartwatch and three Samsung cell phones.

Investigations led to one complainant identifying one of the phones.

Thomas was subsequently charged following a question and answer session.

- Rasbert Turner

