Wed | Jul 5, 2023

St Elizabeth farmer charged with shop breaking

Published:Wednesday | July 5, 2023 | 9:20 AM
Grady was arrested at his home on Tuesday following investigations and subsequently charged.  - File photo

Several charged have been laid against 40-year-old farmer, Extol Grady, otherwise called 'Ranger', of Warminster, St Elizabeth, following a shop breaking in the parish on May 24.

Grady is charged with shop breaking and larceny, assault at common-law and unlawful wounding.

The St Elizabeth police say the operator of a shop received a call about 4 a.m. that her shop was being broken into.

She was accompanied to the shop by a man where they were allegedly attacked by Grady, who was armed with a machete.

The police say a struggle ensued, during which the man was injured.

Grady was also injured but managed to escape with a bag containing $16,000, groceries and items of clothing.

Grady was arrested at his home on Tuesday following investigations and subsequently charged. 

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.