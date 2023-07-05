St Elizabeth farmer charged with shop breaking

Several charged have been laid against 40-year-old farmer, Extol Grady, otherwise called 'Ranger', of Warminster, St Elizabeth, following a shop breaking in the parish on May 24.

Grady is charged with shop breaking and larceny, assault at common-law and unlawful wounding.

The St Elizabeth police say the operator of a shop received a call about 4 a.m. that her shop was being broken into.

She was accompanied to the shop by a man where they were allegedly attacked by Grady, who was armed with a machete.

The police say a struggle ensued, during which the man was injured.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Grady was also injured but managed to escape with a bag containing $16,000, groceries and items of clothing.

Grady was arrested at his home on Tuesday following investigations and subsequently charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.