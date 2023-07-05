St Elizabeth farmer charged with shop breaking
Several charged have been laid against 40-year-old farmer, Extol Grady, otherwise called 'Ranger', of Warminster, St Elizabeth, following a shop breaking in the parish on May 24.
Grady is charged with shop breaking and larceny, assault at common-law and unlawful wounding.
The St Elizabeth police say the operator of a shop received a call about 4 a.m. that her shop was being broken into.
She was accompanied to the shop by a man where they were allegedly attacked by Grady, who was armed with a machete.
The police say a struggle ensued, during which the man was injured.
Grady was also injured but managed to escape with a bag containing $16,000, groceries and items of clothing.
Grady was arrested at his home on Tuesday following investigations and subsequently charged.
