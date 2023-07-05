St James Municipal Corporation honours shelter managers

Seven shelter managers across St James were recognised by the St James Municipal Corporation for dedicating more than two decades of their lives in service to the country.

They were presented with long-service awards at a Shelter Management Conference, held at the Municipal Corporation’s office in Montego Bay on June 6.

They are Richard Barrett, Mocho Community Centre; Hector Barrett, Sunderland Primary School; Erica Pottinger, Irwin Primary School; Sonia Virgo, Flamstead Gardens Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church; Donetta McGhee, Maldon High; and Eulin Kelly and Zena Lewis Collins, Vaughnsfield SDA Church.

The awardees have been serving in the capacity since Hurricane Gilbert (1988) or since Hurricane Ivan (2004)

In his address, mayor of Montego Bay and chairman of the St James Municipal Corporation, Councillor Leeroy Williams, acknowledged their dedication.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The St James Municipal Corporation is fortunate to have persons of such high calibre volunteering as shelter managers and remains indebted to all of you for the work you have been doing and will continue to do in protecting the lives of the people of St James,” he said.

The mayor also stressed that the role of a shelter manager goes beyond protecting lives after a hurricane by ensuring persons are armed with the knowledge before the disaster.

“You our shelter managers are the drivers at our 63 approved emergency shelters in the parish of St James. We do recognise the importance of shelter managers, as you have all proven to be a major part of the corporation’s effort to educate members of the public, bring order to shelter use and offer great support and comfort to those who use our shelters,” he highlighted.

The awards ceremony was followed by a refresher sensitisation session led by the St James Health department as the country continues to put plans in place for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs from June 1 to November 30.