Williams says teacher resignations down 43%

The Government has reported a 43 per cent reduction in the number of teachers who have so far resigned this year when compared with the corresponding period in 2022.

Last summer, there was national concern raised about the high number of teachers who resigned from the education sector and took job opportunities overseas, leaving a gaps mere days before the start of the school year.

At a post-Cabinet press briefing held Wednesday morning at Jamaica House, Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, indicated the sector is in a better position this year.

“In terms of our own internal figures, when we look at the period January 2022 to June 2022 and we compare that with the same period January 2023 to June 2023, we are seeing a 43 per cent decline in the number of resignations reported,” Williams announced.

She said there were 506 resignations in the January to June period last year and 287 for the similar period this year.

Williams said as of Tuesday, 20 per cent of the published advertisements for teachers were for clear vacancies.

She said 34 per cent of the positions were for teachers to fill in for four months or eight months, temporary positions or contract positions.

Also, 46 per cent of jobs advertised did not indicate whether the position was temporary or a clear vacancy.

-Ainsworth Morris

