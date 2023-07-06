Corporate Hands | Digicel Foundation, CMSS hand over STEM equipment to Spanish Town High School

The Spanish Town High School, a participant in the National Baking Company Foundation’s (NBCF) Building Out Our STEM Teachers (BOOST) programme, has received a substantial investment in STEM equipment valued at $440,000. The donation, made possible by Digicel Foundation ($400,000) and Chemical Medical and Scientific Supplies (CMSS) ($40,000), was officially presented at a ceremony held on June 13 at the school. The handover represented part of the commitment of The UWI/NBCF BOOST programme to support schools where BOOST fellows are employed teaching STEM subjects. Pictured (from left) are Lisa-Kaye Hibbert, CMSS; Miguel Williams, director of strategic planning and community development at Digicel Foundation; Lauri-Ann Samuels, executive director, National Baking Company Foundation; Dr Andre Coy, associate dean, external engagement, Faculty of Science and Technology, The UWI, Mona; and Shevanese Grant, head girl, Spanish Town High School, on the occasion of the handover ceremony.