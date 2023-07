Embassy of Cuba in Jamaica Diplomat and proud blood donor Anabel Landron Ochoa (centre) is flanked by Musson Foundation chairperson, Melanie Subratie and GenAc executive director, Gregory S. Foster at the General Accident Blood Drive held on June 16 at 58 Half-Way Tree Road. The proceeds of the blood drive held in partnership with the Chain of Hope Foundation will assist with open heart surgery operations at the Bustamante Hospital for Children.