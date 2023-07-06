Ex-soldier charged for armed robbery

A 21-year-old former soldier is set to answer to several criminal charges after he was held in connection with a robbery at a shop in Hectors River district, Portland, on June 29.

He is Craijay Pryce of Blacksmith Lane, Seaforth in St Thomas.

He is charged with robbery with aggravation, unauthorised possession of a prohibited weapon, using a prohibited weapon to commit a felony and assault at common law.

A media release from the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit states that Pryce and another masked man, armed with handguns, allegedly entered a shop about 1:15 p.m. and robbed persons of cash and cellular phones.

The men then fired shots before escaping in a motor car. No one was injured.

A report was made to the police and Pryce was arrested and charged on Wednesday.

He is set to appear in the Port Antonio Parish Court on Friday.

