Gun found in tree in Kingston
Published:Thursday | July 6, 2023 | 9:18 PM
An illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition were recovered during a snap police raid conducted on Sunlight Street in Kingston on Thursday.
Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 2:15 p.m., the lawmen conducted an operation in the mentioned area.
During the search, a nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing five 9mm rounds was found in a tree on a premises.
No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.
Investigations are ongoing.
