Gun found in tree in Kingston

An illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition were recovered during a snap police raid conducted on Sunlight Street in Kingston on Thursday.

Reports from the Denham Town police are that about 2:15 p.m., the lawmen conducted an operation in the mentioned area.

During the search, a nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing five 9mm rounds was found in a tree on a premises.

No one was arrested in relation to the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing.

