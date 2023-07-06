Kitson Town residents protest over raw sewerage

Upset residents of Mary's Field and Old Road in Kitson Town, St Catherine today protested over raw sewerage in the area.

They said the situation has been ongoing for two months with no intervention from the authorities.

"We are suffering from the inconvenience of raw sewerage running through the community, children getting sick, taxis refuse to carry us and nothing happening," said resident Margaret Tennison.

The protest, which started about 6 a.m., saw residents using trees, old refrigerators, and other debris to block roads.

This affected commuters who had to walk long distances.

Councillor for the Red Hill Division Keith McCook said he shares the residents' concern about the effluent.

"The conditions here are very bad for the residents and we have had consultations with the residents and it needs urgent attention," McCook said.

- Rasbert Turner

