Man drowns in Clarendon on first day of visit to Jamaica

A trip to Jamaica turned deadly for 54-year-old Leroy Hill, also known as 'Tawney', who is suspected to have drowned in the Benchie River in Suttons, Clarendon, on Wednesday, the same day he arrived on the island.

Hill and his wife, residents of New York in the United States, arrived on the island after 2.a.m.

The Chapelton police say sometime in the afternoon, Hill, who hailed from New Longville in the parish, ventured to the river with a female friend.

Around 1 p.m., Hill dived into the river, but did not resurface. An alarm was raised, and residents went to his assistance, pulled him from the water and unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate him, the police say.

The Police were summoned and the body was taken to hospital where death was confirmed.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

-Olivia Brown

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.