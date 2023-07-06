NWA to close sections of Hagley Park Road to reposition manhole covers

Sections of Hagley Park Road in St Andrew will be reduced to single-lane access for a period of five days, beginning on Friday.

The closure, which will be in effect between the hours of 9:00 a.m and 5:00 p.m. daily, is to facilitate repairs to the manholes on the northbound section of the roadway. This section takes motorists from the direction of Three Miles towards Half-Way Tree.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw, says that the works will include the removal of damaged concrete around the manholes, followed by the repositioning and securing of the covers to ensure that they are on the same level as the asphaltic concrete pavement.

The repaired areas will then be filled in with asphaltic concrete.

Shaw says that to minimise disruptions along the corridor, the works will be done in five hundred-metre sections.

The NWA is urging all road users to exercise due caution when travelling along Hagley Park Road during the periods of the works, and to obey the instructions of flag persons and warning implements.

The restrictions are scheduled to remain in effect until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11.

