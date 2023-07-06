Suspected goat thieves shot and killed in St James

Two unidentified men, who are alleged to be goat thieves, were shot and chopped to death in Adelphi, St James, on Thursday morning.

The police say about 5:00 a.m., gunshots were heard coming from a section of the community. About 7:00 a.m., residents stumbled upon the bodies of the two unidentified men.

One of the men was lying along a dirt road with gunshot and chop wounds, while the other man, who also had multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, was discovered sitting around the steering wheel of a Toyota Noah bus.

The police recovered a number of live goats from the bus.

One farmer in the community told The Gleaner that they have formed their own neighbourhood watch, because men fitting the description of the two deceased have been travelling around stealing cattle.

Hopeton Bucknor

