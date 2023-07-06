Update | Police identify alleged goat thieves killed in Adelphi

The St James police have identified the two alleged goat thieves who were shot and killed in Adelphi, St James, on Thursday morning.

They are Alex Ontonio Green, of Charlie Drive in Porto Bello, St James, and Dwight Campbell, also of a St James address.

The police say about 5:00 a.m., gunshots were heard coming from a section of the community. About 7:00 a.m., residents stumbled upon the bodies of the two unidentified men.

One of the men was lying along a dirt road with gunshot and chop wounds, while the other man, who also had multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, was discovered sitting around the steering wheel of a Toyota Noah bus.

The police reportedly found several goats, which are believed to have been stolen from a nearby farm, on the bus.

Deputy Superintendent in Charge of Operation for St James, Eron Samuels, told The Gleaner that the police are still carrying out investigation into the deaths.

"Reports that we have gathered so far is that these men seem to have been here to steal goats," Samuels said.

He urged members of the public not to take justice into their own hands.

"We want to leave the police to really go and do the investigations and arrest the perpetrators of praedial larceny," he said.

