16-y-o boy charged for Manchester knife attack on minor

A 16-year-old boy has been charged for the alleged stabbing of another juvenile in Mandeville, Manchester.

The teen was charged on Thursday with wounding with intent.

His court date is being finalised.

The police say the victim was attacked on Saturday, March 25.

It is reported that about 8 p.m., the teen boy was exiting a restaurant when a group of boys armed with knives attacked and stabbed him.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police were summoned and the boy was rushed to hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.

The police carried out investigations and the 16-year-old was subsequently arrested and charged on Thursday, July 6.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.