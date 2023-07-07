Body of headless man found in Clarendon

The body of the man whose severed head was found along a roadway in Whitney Turn, Porus, Manchester on Thursday has been found in Clarendon.

The police say the remains were discovered in bushes in the community of Scotts Pass this afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Rohan Barrett, a labourer of Old Porus district in Manchester, who the police say was being sought for capture since February.

Barrett was reportedly wanted for burglary and rape.

His head was found shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday wrapped in a blood-soaked bag near a stall.

- Olivia Brown

