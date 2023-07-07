Cops accused of robbing Chinese nationals remanded

The two policemen charged in connection with the multimillion-dollar robbery of two Chinese nationals in downtown Kingston last month were today remanded in the Home Circuit Court.

Constables Abian Dawkins and Norvall Warren were ordered to return to court on July 28.

They are charged with robbery with aggravation, misconduct in a public office, and fraudulently obtaining a benefit in a public office.

The accused are being represented by King's Counsel Peter Champagnie and attorney-at-law Samoi Campbell.

The Crown was represented by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Andrea Martin Swaby.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It is being alleged that the complainants were at their wholesale on June 6 when the policemen, dressed in plain clothes, turned up and showed their identification cards.

The policemen allegedly said they had a warrant for the property to be searched.

A search was conducted of the premises and it is alleged that $8.5 million along with US$40,000 were removed.

The complaints were allegedly told to drive behind the police vehicle but while doing so it sped off leaving the complainants.

It was reported that the policemen were nabbed on June 8 at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston where they were believed to have been attempting to flee the island.

- Barbara Gayle

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.