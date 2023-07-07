Dr Kevin Brown appointed UTech president

Academic and aerospace engineer, Dr Kevin Brown, has been appointed as the new president of the University of Technology (UTech).

The university's council, at its meeting held on June 15, unanimously approved the recommendation for his appointment from the Joint Committee of Council and Academic Board.

Brown will serve for a period of five years with effect from September 11.

Chancellor, Lloyd Carney in making the announcement stated, “I am happy that Dr Brown has agreed to take up the mantle as president of the university at this critical juncture in the institution's history and development.

"The University Council is confident that the leadership of this distinguished Jamaican, strategic thinker and alumnus who brings a proven track record as an experienced technology expert with outstanding accomplishments in research, teaching and academic administration, will enhance UTech, Jamaica's capacity to fulfil its role as Jamaica's national university in supporting the achievements of the country's development goals.”

UTech says Brown is a technical expert in complex and integrated aerospace structural system design and a thought-leader in transport systems, engineering materials and numerical computational analysis.

In his most recent role, he served as Technology Project Lead for Civil Aerospace Technology and Future Programmes at Rolls-Royce, a leading global aerospace company and provider of jet engines for commercial and defence aircraft.

Born and raised in Jamaica, Brown is an alumnus of UTech, where he completed a diploma in mechanical engineering, majoring in production in 2000, and was president of the Student's Union.

He received a scholarship from Ford Motor Company and earned a master's degree and doctorate in mechanical engineering from the University of Nottingham.

As President of UTech, Brown will carry out the functions of chief academic and administrative officer of the University, reporting directly to the Council, through the Chancellor.

In accepting the appointment, Brown affirmed that "I am committed to working closely with the entire university community and key stakeholders to ensure that UTech, Jamaica becomes a beacon of excellence, empowering our graduates to make significant contributions to the nation and beyond.”

