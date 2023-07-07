Entertainment events expected to bring 300,000 visitors to Jamaica in July

The Jamaica Tourist Board is projecting that 300,000 visitors will come to Jamaica this month to attend various entertainment events, with the country earning approximately US$407 million.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett also expressed optimism at the record-breaking potential of stopover arrivals for the month.

“Last month June we did 250,000 (stopover arrivals) ...this July is going to break our records, and this means more jobs and greater potential for earnings,” he stated.

One of the highly anticipated events that will contribute to this arrival boom is Reggae Sumfest to be held in Montego Bay, St James, from July 16 to July 22.

Bartlett, recently held discussion with owner and producer of Reggae Sumfest, Josef Bogdanovich, focused on harnessing the potential for stakeholders to leverage the projected increased stopover arrivals for July.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Bartlett emphasised the need for cohesive strategic plans for the estimated 3.9 million people projected to visit the country for 2023.

By the end of 2023, Jamaica is expected to show a full recovery in its annual figures with projections of foreign exchange earnings of US$4.3 billion, well ahead of projections for recovery in 2024.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.