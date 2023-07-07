Golding the sole nominee for PNP president

Mark Golding has emerged as the sole nominee for the post of president of the People's National Party (PNP), the party's secretariat has confirmed.

Nominations closed at noon on Friday.

The four current vice presidents; Donna Scott-Mottley, Norman Scott, Mikael Phillips and Ian Hayles, have all been nominated for another term.

Once the nominations are ratified at the party's annual conference in September, the officers will serve for the next two years, based on the updated constitution.

PNP General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell is applauding PNP members for a smooth nomination process.

He said, “The PNP fully welcomes the nomination of Comrade Mark Golding as our presidential candidate, as he embodies the ideals and visions of our party. We have every confidence in his leadership and look forward to his continued guidance. With the support of our four vice presidents, we will present a strong team, working together to achieve equality, economic progress, and a better future for all Jamaicans.”

Golding said that he feels strengthened by the confidence bestowed upon him by the party members, stating that Jamaica is looking to the PNP for a new direction and an opportunity for the country to move forward.

Golding said he is enthusiastic about leading the party into the next election.

