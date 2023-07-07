Hanover man gunned down on his way from court

A man was shot and killed during a high speed chase with armed men along a section of the Burnt Ground main road in Hanover, on Thursday, just minutes after he appeared in court.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Dwayne Barnes, a labourer of the Chester Castle community, also in the parish.

Barnes appeared in the Hanover Parish Court in Ramble on Thursday morning to answer to traffic and misconduct charges and his case was set for another date.

He was travelling back home in a Toyota Probox motor car, when the path was blocked by armed men in two motor vehicles.

The men opened fire on the Probox and a high speed chase ensued. It ended abruptly along the Burnt Ground main road after the driver and Barnes received multiple gunshot wounds.

The Ramble police were called to the scene and, upon their arrival, the injured men were transported to hospital, where Barnes was pronounced dead.

The other man was treated and admitted.

- Hopeton Bucknor

