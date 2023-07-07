John Bassie elected new president of the Jamaican Bar Association

Attorney-at-law John S. Bassie was recently elected as president of the Jamaican Bar Association. He replaces Alexander Williams who served as president for one term.

Bassie was nominated and elected unopposed at the annual general meeting of the Jamaican Bar Association, on June 24 at the Norman Manley Law School Lecture Theatre in Mona, St Andrew.

His vice-president is attorney-at-law Kevin Powell.

The Jamaican Bar Association is celebrating 50 years this year. According to Bassie, the association has made significant strides in the last 50 years and is poised to achieve even greater things in the next 50 years.

As part of his mandate, Bassie intends to encourage younger attorneys-at-law at the Bar to get involved.

“We have a shared vision of our young leaders and members leading the Jamaican Bar Association to greater heights for another 50-year milestone.”

Bassie is also global president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb). CIArb is a global membership and professional body dedicated to effective dispute resolution with worldwide membership of 17,500 in over 150 jurisdictions. He is also the chairman of the Dispute Resolution Foundation.

Other members of the executive are: Sylvan Edwards, honorary secretary; Christopher Henry, honorary treasurer; Malike Kellier, assistant secretary; Pauline Brown Rose, assistant treasurer, and Annette Francis Barnett, secretariat liaison.