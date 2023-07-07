More charges possible in Qahal Yahweh case

The police have indicated more charges could be laid in the case in which 18 members of the Qahal Yahweh religious group in Paradise, St James, have been charged.

The 18 persons are charged with breaches of the Child Care and Protection Act, but the police note that "the investigation is ongoing, and raft additional charges may be filed in short order."

The accused persons, represented by attorney Peter Champagnie, have been granted bail and are scheduled to appear before the St James Parish Court on July 19.

The 18 persons are:

· Rebecca Gallimore and Christopher Anderson

· Jodian Spence and Oral Spence:

· Jose Foskin

· Engrid Williams

· Rayon Letman

· Francine Paris

· Roanalee Maitland

· Fabian Nelson

· Melisha Thompson and Javaughn Thompson

· Alicia Medley-Bennett

· Nickeisha Harding and Derrick Clarke

· Omar Thompson

· Vera Wollery

· Neil Spence

The police say Spence, also known as 'Benia', voluntarily turned himself in to them and was subsequently interviewed, charged and bailed on accusations related to assault.

The others were taken into custody during a joint special operation of the security forces at the group's Paradise Avenue compound on June 30.

The police say the ongoing investigations aim to arrest and charge other individuals implicated in the offences detected.

