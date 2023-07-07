No-case submission made for airport worker in 2021 cocaine case

WESTERN BUREAU:

ROMAINE KERR, one of three airport workers who has been on trial for allegedly attempting to smuggle 11 kilogrammes of cocaine on to a flight destined for Canada in 2021, was discharged by the St James Parish Court following a no-case submission in his matter on Tuesday.

Kerr, who was before the court alongside co-defendants Indra Waite and Brelanie Reid, was given the clearance by presiding judge Sasha-Marie Ashley after the prosecution indicated that it would not be able to present a solid case against him.

“Mr Kerr, having gone into great detail about the challenges they have in mounting a viable prosecution against you, the prosecution has offered no further evidence in the circumstances. They are unable to establish a prima facie [self-obvious] case, and so you are discharged and free to go,” Ashley told Kerr before allowing him to leave the courtroom.

However, Reid’s lawyer Martyn Thomas complained about the prosecution’s continuation of the case in relation to his client, who he said has been negatively impacted despite the prosecution’s reported lack of proper evidence against her.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“The problem is, we submit, that what is happening is very unfair, as my client, Ms Reid, cannot work. She has been anxiously anticipating the resolution of this matter, she has been doing everything she is required to do, and the Crown has been given adjournment after adjournment and yet the goalposts keep moving … and my file does not disclose any evidence against her at all,” said Thomas.

Meanwhile, Waite’s lawyer Henry McCurdy argued that there was no case against his client despite the number of witnesses who have been called to testify since the start of the defendants’ trial on November 16, 2022.

The matter was subsequently set for continuation on July 13, and Waite and Reid had their bails extended to that date.

The allegations in the case are that on October 10, 2021, the defendants were servicing a Sun Wing flight that was scheduled to depart from the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, when they conspired and placed a bag with 11.4 kilogrammes of cocaine, valued at $88.1 million, on board the aircraft.

The cocaine was intercepted at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada and one person was arrested in relation to the seizure. Following top-level investigations, the three St James residents were also arrested and charged.

Waite, a 43-year-old security supervisor, is charged with possession of criminal property and aiding and abetting. Reid, a 23-year-old aviation security officer, is charged with breaching the Civil Aviation Act.

Prior to Tuesday’s no-case submission for him, Kerr, a 35-year-old ramp attendant, was charged with possession of, dealing in, and attempting to export cocaine.

A fourth defendant had previously been freed at the start of the trial on November 16, 2022 after the prosecution elected to drop the conspiracy charge against all of the accused persons.

During a previous hearing of the matter on May 8 this year, it was revealed that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has been assessing the case to determine whether the hearing will be able to continue in its current format before the parish court.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com