Police hunting suspect in fatal shooting in Knollis, St Catherine

The police are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed another in Bog Walk, St Catherine, on Friday morning.

About 7:00 a.m., the now deceased was reportedly seated inside a parked truck along the Knollis main road when he was approached by a man armed with a handgun.

The gunman reportedly fired one shot hitting the victim in the upper body.

The attacker then ran from the scene and escaped in a waiting grey Toyota Axio motor car.

Police responded and the man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has been established for the killing.

The Bog Walk police are investigating the matter.

- Rasbert Turner

