Police probing gun attack on entertainer Jashii's entourage

The police are probing a scene this morning on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew where a convoy in which entertainer Jashii was reportedly travelling came under attack from gunmen.

Crime scene investigators are now combing the area in the vicinity of the Ministry of Justice where preliminary reports suggest at least one member of his entourage was injured during the shooting.

The Gleaner understands that the convoy came under attack sometime this morning.

The entertainer was not injured.

A birthday party for the entertainer was hosted inside Club Mecca last night.

The shooting transpired after the event ended and patrons were making their way home.

Investigators say the scene is littered with spent casings.

The Police have advised motorists to expect delays along Constant Spring Road in the vicinity of the Market Place.

-Andre Williams

