Update | Police identify head found in Porus, body still not located

The police say the head of a man found along the roadway in Whitney Turn, Porus in Manchester on Thursday, was that of 35-year-old Rohan Barrett.

The police say Barrett, a labourer of Old Porus district in Manchester, had eluded them since February.

He was wanted for the offences of burglary and rape.

The Mandeville police say about 6:30 a.m., a farmer was making his way to a shop when he observed a shopping bag, which appeared to be covered in blood, and contacted the police.

The lawmen visited the scene and saw the head of a male in the bag. It was positively identified by a relative.

The body has not been found.

Investigations are ongoing.

- Olivia Brown

