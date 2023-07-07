US immigration starts removal proceedings for Jamaican murder convict

BALTIMORE, CMC – A 52 year-old Jamaican national who was convicted of first degree murder has been apprehended by officials from the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Baltimore in the US.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency said the unidentified Jamaican man was detained in Baltimore and served with a notice to appear for immigration proceedings due to his conviction for an aggravated felony after admission.

“This particular individual has shown a propensity toward violent crimes, having been convicted of both battery and premeditated murder in the past,” said ERO Baltimore acting Field Office Director Darius Reeves.

ERO has a duty to the residents of our Maryland communities to keep them safe from such offenders.”

ICE said the Jamaican citizen originally entered the United States at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York as a lawful permanent resident in October 1981.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The Laurel Police Department arrested him for battery in December 1995 and in April 1996, the Prince George's County District Court in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, convicted him of the battery charge.

ICE said in April 1998, the Prince George's County Police Department arrested and charged the Jamaican citizen with first degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of handgun in the commission of a felony or crime of violence.

He was convicted by the Circuit Court for Prince George's County on those charges in April 1999 and sentenced to life imprisonment.

In March 2022, the Maryland Department of Corrections deemed the Jamaican national eligible for a re-entry into society programme and released him into a six-month treatment programme in Frederick, Maryland.

He entered the transitional programme in October 2022, the US immigration enforcement agency said, adding that on April 18, “ERO Baltimore and OPLA Baltimore determined that the Jamaican national has not made a probative claim to US citizenship and recommended that he be detained and placed in removal proceedings before the Executive Office for Immigration Review.”

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.