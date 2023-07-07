Woman charged for allegedly stabbing man in Clarendon

A Clarendon woman has been arrested and charged after she allegedly stabbed a man while he was in bed with another woman.

Forty-five-year-old Hope McLean, of Goshen district in Mocho is charged with wounding with intent following an altercation within the community on July 1.

The police say about 12:00 p.m., McLean found the victim in bed with another woman and used a knife to stab him in his stomach.

He managed to escape and was taken to the hospital, where a report was made to the police.

He was admitted in serious but stable condition.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

McLean was later located and taken into custody and charged on Thursday.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.