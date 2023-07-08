22-y-o tiler charged with murder of Kingston chef

A 22-year-old tiler has been charged with last month's murder of 29-year-old chef Damion Cummings who was attacked in the Sunlight Street community where he lived in downtown Kingston.

The accused man is Nickoy 'Bun Dog' Waldron from Walker's Crescent, Campbell boulevard in Kingston 11.

Waldron is charged with murder, conspiracy to murder, possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition.

The Denham Town police say about 1 p.m on June 22, citizens heard explosions coming from the Sunlight Street area and summoned the police.

Upon their arrival, Cummings was seen lying face down in a yard with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Waldron was arrested on Friday

He was charged later that day following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

