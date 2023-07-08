Darell J. Philip | Victim of Windrush scandal says ‘UK no longer feels like home’

As part of its Black History season of events, Hackney Council hosted a Windrush 75 conversation session with The Guardian’s Amelia Gentleman, persons negatively affected by the Windrush scandal and Cabinet Member for Hackney, Councillor Carole Williams.The session opened to a capacity audience at Hackney Central Library on Thursday, June 29.

Judy Griffifth, who came from Barbados to the UK as a child, gave her account of the inhumane treatment she received from Home Office officials and for which she was only compensated after two years of persistent petitioning for her case to be heard.

She said the treatment she received from Home Office officials led to her feeling ‘as though the UK is no longer home’. She was thankful that her story, along with that of Jamaicans Anthony Bryan and Janet McKay, who were in the audience, had been brought to national attention in The Guardian by journalist Amelia Gentleman.

Also in attendance was Hackney Mayor Philip Glanville, alongside the UK’s longest-serving and first female black MP and Hackney resident, Diane Abbott.

Mention was made of a documentary film by British-Jamaican journalist at The Independent, Nadine White. The film, Barrel Children: The Families Windrush Left Behind, depicts the experience of children left behind in the Caribbean when their parents travelled to Britain for work after World War II in what has come to be known as the Windrush migration.

Councillor Carole Williams, who facilitated the session, said:.

“Through events like the discussion we hosted in Hackney Central Library last week, our aim is to shine a light on the tangible and profound repercussions of the hostile environment policies. Hackney Council has consistently urged the government to put an end to these policies, ensuring that the experiences faced by the Windrush generation are never repeated.

“I extend my sincerest gratitude to Amelia Gentleman, the award-winning Guardian journalist who broke the Windrush scandal story and her unwavering commitment to highlighting the enduring impact it has had for people like Judy Griffith who was wrongly targeted. Judy’s moving testimony emphasised the ongoing consequences of the scandal for her and others who historically held the right to work and live in the United Kingdom.”

Councillor Williams used the occasion to inform the audience of two additional drop-in centre dates (July 17 and August 21 at 11 a.m. or 4 p.m.) where they could attend to receive advice on the Windrush Compensation Scheme. She added:

“As long as there are outstanding compensation claims, the Windrush scandal hasn’t ended and it is our collective duty to continue the fight, ensuring everyone affected receives the justice they deserve.”

On the same day that victims of the Windrush scandal shared their stories, news broke of a Court of Appeal ruling that the UK government’s deportation of refugees to Rwanda was unlawful.