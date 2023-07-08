Earthquake rattles T&T

PORT OF SPAIN (CMC):

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 rattled Trinidad and Tobago on Friday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The Seismic Research Centre said that the quake occurred at 11.54 a.m. (local time) and that it was located at Latitude: 10.73N, Longitude: 61.53W and at a depth of nine kilometres (km).

The tremor was felt in the capital Port of Spain, as well as eight km north, north west of Arime, and 29 km north west of San Fernando, east of here.

People in Grenada also reported feeling the earthquake.