Haitians mark second anniversary of president’s assassination

UNITED NATIONS (CMC):

Haiti marks the second anniversary of the assassination of President Jovenel Moise Friday with the head of the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), María Isabel Salvador, saying the call for those responsible for “this heinous crime to be brought to justice”, continues.

Moise was gunned down at his private residence overlooking the capital on July 7, 2021 and his wife, Martine, who survived the assassination, had to be flown to the United States for treatment. Several former Colombian military officials have been detained in connection with the murder.

Last month, a court in the United States sentenced Haitian-Chilean businessman, Rodolphe Jaar, one of 11 people arrested and charged in the US for alleged involvement in Haitian president’s killing, to life imprisonment.

“His assassination submerged Haiti into a deeper political crisis which has been exacerbated by an unprecedented breakdown of security, with criminal armed gangs imposing a regime of terror and violence in most parts of Port-au-Prince,” Salvador told the open meeting of the Security Council on the Haiti file.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“This grave situation is compounded by the humanitarian, human rights and socio-economic crises the country is facing,” said Salvador, who is also the Special Representative of the Secretary General for Haiti.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness told the open meeting that “it is imperative to go beyond the speeches of solidarity towards Haiti” calling for a Security Council resolution and strategic measures that will allow the country to achieve tangible progress.

The representatives of the United States, Ecuador and other member countries of the Security Council also pleaded in favour of the deployment of an international force to restore security in Haiti.

During her speech, Salvador said since her first briefing to the council two and a half months ago, some progress has been made on the implementation of the December 21 Agreement, which defines the framework of “our engagement with national authorities and other stakeholders”.

She said within this framework, the High Transitional Council (HTC) organised a forum in May which gathered representatives from across the country, of the political, civil society and private sector, including non-signatories of the December 21 Agreement.

“The forum provided an opportunity for all Haitian stakeholders to discuss key issues around constitutional and electoral reforms, good governance and socio-economic issues,” she said, adding that the forum adopted a Joint Declaration including a call for the deployment of a “robust international support to the Haitian National Police.

“As part of the Haitian political dialogue, I want to highlight the initiative of CARICOM, through its Eminent Persons Group, to organise last June a meeting of Haitian stakeholders in Jamaica, which brought together Prime Minister Henry, political parties, and civil society groups.

“Upon his return from Jamaica, Prime Minister Henry committed to changes in the Cabinet to make it politically more inclusive; to the enlargement of the High Transitional Council; and to expediting the submission of candidates for the Provisional Electoral Council. I hope these commitments soon materialise.

“Through my good offices I will spare no effort to continue supporting dialogue initiatives on the way forward,” she said, adding that as parties are engaged on continuous dialogue, I look forward to the visit to Haiti of CARICOM’s Eminent Persons Group in continued support to furthering inter-Haitian consultations under the auspices of the High Transitional Council.”

She said that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ solidarity and working visit to Haiti last weekend “casts the limelight on the imperative of action by Haitians and the international community”.

Guterres met with Prime Minister Henry, members of the HTC, a cross-section of the political parties and civil society organisations.