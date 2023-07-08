Sun | Jul 9, 2023

Man killed, another hospitalised in alleged love triangle dispute

Published:Saturday | July 8, 2023 | 7:15 PM

One man is dead and another admitted in hospital following an alleged dispute over a woman in Mandeville, Manchester on Saturday. 

The incident reportedly happened in the parish capital about 7:30 a.m., near a plaza on Manchester Road.  

During the fight, both men reportedly inflicted stab wounds on each other.

They were taken to hospital where one was pronounced dead.

In a statement Saturday evening, the police said the deceased remained unidentified. 

The body is of dark complexion, slim build and about six feet tall. The body was clad in a yellow t-shirt, blue jeans pants and a pair of white slippers.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is being asked to contact the Mandeville police at 876-961-5538-9, Crime Stop at 311 or the police 119 number.

- Olivia Brown 

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.