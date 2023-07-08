Man killed, another hospitalised in alleged love triangle dispute
One man is dead and another admitted in hospital following an alleged dispute over a woman in Mandeville, Manchester on Saturday.
The incident reportedly happened in the parish capital about 7:30 a.m., near a plaza on Manchester Road.
During the fight, both men reportedly inflicted stab wounds on each other.
They were taken to hospital where one was pronounced dead.
In a statement Saturday evening, the police said the deceased remained unidentified.
The body is of dark complexion, slim build and about six feet tall. The body was clad in a yellow t-shirt, blue jeans pants and a pair of white slippers.
Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is being asked to contact the Mandeville police at 876-961-5538-9, Crime Stop at 311 or the police 119 number.
- Olivia Brown
