Portmore brothers charged with abduction after children found at 'Back Road' hotel

Two brothers are among three men charged with abduction in relation to three girls who were found at a hotel on Port Henderson Road in Portmore, St Catherine last Sunday.

The area is also referred to as 'Back Road'.

They are 19-year-old Kenrick Smalling, his sibling 21-year-old Ricky Smalling, both from Braeton Phase 1 in Greater Portmore, and 19-year-old Andre Barrett, of 7 East, also in Greater Portmore.

They were charged with abduction of a child under 16-year-old by investigators assigned to the St Catherine South Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse.

"The three minors, who are girls, met with the men and went to a hotel in the area," the police said in a statement Friday evening. It took place around 4:30 p.m.

One of the children's mother reportedly learned about the incident and contacted the police.

The men ran as the police arrived. However, they were intercepted along the Newland main road, where they were arrested.

They were charged after they were questioned in the presence of their attorneys.

Their court date has not been finalised.

