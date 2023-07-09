18-y-o woman in custody over stabbing death 31-y-o man in St Andrew
An 18-year-old woman has been arrested over the stabbing death of a 31-year-old man last night in Mount Ogle district in Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew.
The deceased is Ryan West.
Reports are that about 8:15 p.m., West was stabbed with a knife during a dispute with the woman.
The police say the two lived at the same location and that the dead man was the woman's ex uncle-in-law.
The two had an initial confrontation from which the woman reportedly ran to another house.
The stabbing reportedly took place during a second altercation after the two met in a walkway leading to their yard.
West collapsed and was assisted to the Kingston Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was retrieved from the scene, The Gleaner understands.
- Andre Williams
