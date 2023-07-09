18-y-o woman in custody over stabbing death 31-y-o man in St Andrew

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested over the stabbing death of a 31-year-old man last night in Mount Ogle district in Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew.

The deceased is Ryan West.

Reports are that about 8:15 p.m., West was stabbed with a knife during a dispute with the woman.

The police say the two lived at the same location and that the dead man was the woman's ex uncle-in-law.

The two had an initial confrontation from which the woman reportedly ran to another house.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The stabbing reportedly took place during a second altercation after the two met in a walkway leading to their yard.

West collapsed and was assisted to the Kingston Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was retrieved from the scene, The Gleaner understands.

- Andre Williams

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.