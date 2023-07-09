Cop hospitalised in St James with gunshot injuries

A policeman has been hospitalised at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James with reported gunshot injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the incident, which took place in Montego Bay about an hour ago, are not clear.

The cop is reportedly stationed in Hanover but lives in St James.

Telephone calls to the police leadership in St James and Hanover have gone unanswered.

So too have calls to the police's Corporate Communications Unit.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

