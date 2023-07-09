JDF recruit dies after falling ill during training at Newcastle base

A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) recruit died after falling ill while "undergoing training" at the army's Newcastle Training Centre in St Andrew on Saturday.

Javar Spence was a member with the Jamaica National Reserve, the army said in a statement Sunday.

Neither the particular training activity at the time he got ill nor the illness was disclosed.

The JDF said: "He was quickly assisted by the medical team on-site and then at the Newcastle Medical Station. He was subsequently airlifted to the University Hospital of West Indies (UHWI). Recruit Spence was regrettably pronounced dead at the hospital".

Brigade Commander of the Jamaica National Reserve Ricardo Blidgen hailed Spence's character, saying he "displayed an eagerness to learn, grow and contribute".

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“A dedicated and promising recruit who joined the training programme with great enthusiasm and a strong sense of commitment to serve and protect his fellow Jamaicans," he added of Spence.

The JDF said its Chaplaincy Unit has been providing support to Spence's family and members of the national reserve.

In May, the JDF was plunged into mourning after Private Jerome McCatty drowned during a training exercise at the National Stadium pool.

McCatty was found unresponsive in the swimming pool and pronounced dead at the UHWI.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.