Labour Ministry and NWC unions to meet Monday over strike threat

The Labour Ministry and five unions representing restive National Water Commission (NWC) workers are to meet on Monday in emergency talks as the authorities try to avert a strike over salary issues.

The ministry said Sunday it invited the unions to a conciliation meeting in response to the 72-hour strike notice that the unions said was served close to 7 o'clock Saturday evening. The ministry said it was served this morning.

The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the ministry's office on North Street, downtown Kingston.

The more than 2,000 NWC workers are represented by the Jamaica Association of Local Government Officers (JALGO); the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union; the National Workers' Union; the Union of Public and Private Employee and the NWC Executive Staff Association.

General Secretary of JALGO Helene Davis-White, said the notice dated July 7, was delivered yesterday.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"The issues relate to discontent over the pay bands developed for the NWC, particularly at the lower ends and the conversion principles but we do not want to go into details in the media at this time," she told The Gleaner.

Government has been pursuing a contentious restructuring of compensation for public sector workers.

All five unions are signatories to the strike notice issued in a letter addressed to NWC president Mark Barnett. In the letter, the unions acknowledged an NWC email they received with responses from the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service to concerns they raised at a meeting on July 3.

"This response, the workers deem to be unacceptable and have therefore mandated us to advise that if the matter is not satisfactorily resolved within the next seventy-two hours, then they will have no option but to resort to taking industrial action," the unions said.

The details of the ministry's response were not disclosed.

Last year, the workers went on strike for two days, crippling business and public service activities. The NWC lost about $240 million in revenue.

NWC workers issue 72-hour strike notice

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.