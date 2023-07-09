Police report major breakthrough in 2021 Kingston murder case

The police have charged a man with murder in relation to the shooting death of 41-year-old Andre Stephens as he bathed at home in May 2021.

They say other suspects are being sought.

Ethan Thompson, 22, from Walkers Avenue, Gregory Park, St Catherine, has been charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The case is being investigated by the Kingston Western police, a statement said Sunday.

Stephens was shot dead as he took a bath at the rear of his home on Lincoln Crescent, Kingston 5, around 7:15 a.m. May 5, 2021.

The police say Stephens was attacked by Thompson and other gunmen who shot him several times. The number of other suspects implicated was not stated.

Thompson was charged after he was questioned in the presence of his attorney.

