UPDATE | A policeman found at home with a gunshot wound has died

A police constable was pronounced dead at hospital this afternoon after being found at his St James home with a gunshot wound and his service weapon beside him.

He has been identified as Ernesto Tracey, who was attached to the Hanover traffic department.

It's reported that shortly after 11 a.m., residents heard an explosion coming from Tracy's apartment in Westgate Hills.

Checks were made and he was found lying in a pool of blood inside his home, with a gunshot wound to his head. His gun was lying beside him.

The police were summoned.

They rushed their colleague to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he died while being treated.

- Hopeton Bucknor

