37 Haitians land in Portland

Some 10 children are among 37 Haitians who landed at Boston Beach in Portland this afternoon in a sailboat.

The children are believed to be below age nine.

The Haitians appeared to be in good health.

A medical team is scheduled to arrive shortly to conduct screening.

The police are currently monitoring the situation.

The Haitians complained about being hungry and were fed by residents of the Boston community.

- Gareth Davis Snr

