Helping Hands Foundation comes up big

Two Portland-based early childhood institutions last Friday benefitted from construction and donations through a collaborative effort between Helping Hands Jamaica Foundation (HHJF) and Food For the Poor (FFP).

The joint-up initiative, which was reportedly organised and facilitated by West Portland Member of Parliament (MP) Daryl Vaz, who is also a government minister, saw the handing over of a newly constructed infant department at Orange Bay Primary School.

The infant department was built at a cost of approximately US$180,000 by volunteers from HHJF and FFP.

According to Kivette Silvera-Stephens, executive director of FFP, the new building could not have come at a better time, especially with the humid conditions being experienced, and that the children will be more comfortable in a more spacious environment.

“Today, thanks to our donors and volunteers from Helping Hands Jamaica Foundation, this parish can boast yet another significant feature, the newly constructed Orange Bay Primary School Infant Department,” she commented.

“This is the 38th school constructed with Food for the Poor Canada and the 26th school built by Helping Hands. Today’s handing over represents a continuation of Food for the Poor’s mandate to help our nation’s children to achieve their full potential. None of this would have been possible without the Almighty God and our generous donation.

“Special thanks to the Ministry of Education, the school board, the political directorate, teachers, and all stakeholders whose combined efforts would have contributed to the successful completion of this project.”

The newly constructed infant department comprises four classrooms, kitchen, principal’s office, and bathrooms, with an additional playing area that is to be constructed before the reopening of school in September.

In the meantime, Vaz pointed out that the initiative was borne out of volunteerism and philanthropy and that, based on discussions with the school, 72 students will turn out for the 2023-2024 academic school year, in a new environment, at Orange Bay Primary Infant Department.

Natasha Borota, of Helping Hands, spoke about the importance of volunteerism and their commitment to assist with the development of education, beginning at the kindergarten level, and that her team of volunteers stands ready to assist wherever and whenever the need arises.

The HHJF team then journeyed to East Portland where they met up with MP Annmarie Vaz at the Goodwill Early Childhood Learning Centre, which was built in 2001, and donated technological devices including 12 tablets, an HP Office Jet Pro printer, three 15-inch HP laptops, and a 56-inch Black Point television set, valued approximately US$5,000, to the school.