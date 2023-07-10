Hi-Pro assists flood-affected farmers

Forty-four farmers from south Manchester and south St Elizabeth benefited from Hi-Pro-donated packages consisting of seeds, fertiliser and insecticide on Wednesday, July 5. The initiative was part of the of the overall effort by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining to provide support to farmers affected by the recent devastating floods.

Colonel (retired) Jaimie Ogilvie, vice-president of the Hi-Pro Division of Jamaica Broilers Group Limited, advised that the company selected specific products for this donation to maximize opportunities for success at each stage of the crop management process.

“The products that we have donated will ensure quick restart to production and will bring much-needed income to farmers and their families. Food Independence is where we grow and provide our own, so it is imperative that we support our local farmers when they are faced with challenges of this nature.” noted Ogilvie.

The seeds were selected from the Pandia portfolio, which boasts a wide selection of hybrid seeds known to respond well to local climate conditions. The packages also included Tryclan insecticide that will play a vital role in safeguarding crops from pests, along with Diamond R fertiliser with Purkote slow-release technology, which stays in the soil for an extended period towards supporting increased yields.

Kay-Ann Powell expressed gratitude on behalf of the farmers. “I am one of those persons who were affected badly by the flood. I lost all my farming produce and over 60 four-week-old chickens, so I am grateful that Hi-Pro reached out.”

In addition to the donations, Ogilvie promised that Hi-Pro’s technical representatives would be visiting the farmers to provide guidance on crop management, soil health, and the efficient utilisation of donated resources.